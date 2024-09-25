DRDO Recruitment 2024 Begins For Apprentice Positions; Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Documents

DRDO Recruitment 2024 | Representative Image

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has requested applications for Apprenticeship positions. Eligible candidates can apply online at DRDO's official website, drdo.gov.in. Beginning on September 24 and lasting for 21 days after the advertisement appears in the newspaper, is the registration period.

The organisation will fill 200 positions through this recruitment effort.

It is required for candidates seeking a B.E., B.Tech., or diploma to register on the NATS 2.0 site at https://nats.education.gov.in, and for ITI trade apprentices to register on https://apprenticeshipindia.org.

Available Vacancies:

-Graduate Apprentice: 40

-Technician Apprentice (Diploma): 40

-Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation): 120

Eligibility Criteria

-Graduate Apprentice: BE/B.Tech (Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics, Computer Science, Mechanical, Chemical)

-Technician Apprentice (Diploma): Diploma (Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics, Computer Science, Mechanical, Chemical)

-Trade Apprentice (ITI Pass): Fitter, Welder, Turner, Mechanist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic, Electrician, and COPA (Computer Operator & Programming Assistant)

The candidate's age must be lower than eighteen on August 1, 2024.



Only normal applicants who pass the qualifying exams (trade apprentices, graduates, and diploma holders with a percentage of more than 60% in 2022, 2023, and 2024) may apply.



In the event that the documentation can be satisfactorily verified, candidates will be chosen based on their academic standing and/or their performance in interviews. Candidates who have been shortlisted will be notified through the email address provided in the application. During document verification and joining, candidates must bring original, self-attested copies of all supporting documentation.

Required Documents:

-Hard copy of application form

-10th class mark sheet and certificate

-Final Mark Sheet/Provisional of B.E./B.Tech/Diploma/ITI

-Degree/Provisional Degree/Diploma/ITI Certificate

-caste certificate

-PWD Certificate

-Photo ID proof

-Aadhar Card (Mandatory)

-Bank passbook

-Medical fitness certificate

-Two passport size photographs