DRDO DEBEL Notification 2024: 30 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Selection Based On Interview

The Defence Bioengineering & Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) under the Defence R&D Organization (DRDO) has released a notification for the recruitment of 30 Graduate Apprentice posts in various disciplines. The eligible candidates can apply online before September 9, 2024.

Vacancy Details:

A total of 30 Posts are available in different disciplines including:

- Mechanical Engg: 8 posts

- Bio-Medical Engg: 4 posts

- Computer Science/Information Technology: 4 posts

- Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Instrumentation: 8 posts

- Chemical Engineering/Chemistry: 2 posts

- Biotechnology: 1 post

- Library Science: 1 post

- Physics: 1 post

- Accounts: 1 post

The important dates to note are September 9, 2024, as the last date for submission of applications, and October 3 and 4, 2024, as the interview dates. The eligibility criteria include educational qualifications such as BE/B.Tech/B.Sc in relevant disciplines. Candidates are advised to check the notification link for detailed eligibility criteria.

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2024 PDF

Eligibility Criteria:

- Educational Qualification:

- Mechanical Engg: BE/ B.Tech

- Bio-Medical Engg: BE/ B.Tech

- Computer Science/Information Technology: BE/ B.Tech/B.Sc

- Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Instrumentation: BE/ B.Tech

- Chemical Engineering/Chemistry: BE/ B.Tech/B.Sc

- Biotechnology: BE/ B.Tech/B.Sc

- Library Science: B.Lib

- Physics: B.Sc

- Accounts: B. Com

Stipend:

- Rs. 9,000/- per month

How to Apply:

- Enroll in the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) portal: Link Here

- Email the duly filled application with relevant documents to hrd.debel.debel@gov.in

- Download the application form from the official website: Link Here

For more details, check the official notification on the DRDO website.