DRDO DEBEL Notification 2024: 30 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Selection Based On Interview

The Defence Bioengineering & Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) under the Defence R&D Organization (DRDO) has released a notification for the recruitment of 30 Graduate Apprentice posts in various disciplines. The eligible candidates can apply online before September 9, 2024.
Vacancy Details:
A total of 30 Posts are available in different disciplines including:
- Mechanical Engg: 8 posts
- Bio-Medical Engg: 4 posts
- Computer Science/Information Technology: 4 posts
- Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Instrumentation: 8 posts
- Chemical Engineering/Chemistry: 2 posts
- Biotechnology: 1 post
- Library Science: 1 post
- Physics: 1 post
- Accounts: 1 post
The important dates to note are September 9, 2024, as the last date for submission of applications, and October 3 and 4, 2024, as the interview dates. The eligibility criteria include educational qualifications such as BE/B.Tech/B.Sc in relevant disciplines. Candidates are advised to check the notification link for detailed eligibility criteria.
DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2024 PDF
Eligibility Criteria:
- Educational Qualification:
- Mechanical Engg: BE/ B.Tech
- Bio-Medical Engg: BE/ B.Tech
- Computer Science/Information Technology: BE/ B.Tech/B.Sc
- Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Instrumentation: BE/ B.Tech
- Chemical Engineering/Chemistry: BE/ B.Tech/B.Sc
- Biotechnology: BE/ B.Tech/B.Sc
- Library Science: B.Lib
- Physics: B.Sc
- Accounts: B. Com
Stipend:
- Rs. 9,000/- per month
How to Apply:
- Enroll in the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) portal: Link Here
- Email the duly filled application with relevant documents to hrd.debel.debel@gov.in
- Download the application form from the official website: Link Here
For more details, check the official notification on the DRDO website.