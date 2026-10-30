Dr Ravi Chavan Appointed Dean Of Grant Government Medical College As Dr Ajay Bhandarwar Retires | X

Mumbai: Dr Ravi Chavan, Professor of Ophthalmic Surgery at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC), Nagpur, has been appointed Dean of Grant Government Medical College (GGMC), Mumbai, with effect from the retirement of the incumbent, Dr Ajay Bhandarwar, on October 31.

Maharashtra Government Issues Appointment Order On October 30

The Maharashtra Government issued an order on Friday (October 30), assigning Dr Chavan the charge of Dean of Grant Medical College for administrative reasons and to ensure the smooth functioning of the institution.

Dr Bhandarwar, who was serving as Professor of Surgery, had been holding the additional charge of Dean of Grant Medical College. With his retirement upon attaining the age of superannuation, the state government decided to entrust the responsibility to Dr Chavan.

Dr Chavan's Additional Charge At IGGMC Nagpur Withdrawn

As part of the administrative reshuffle, Dr Chavan's additional charge as Dean of IGGMC, Nagpur, has been withdrawn. He has been directed to hand over the charge to another senior-most professor at the Nagpur medical college.

The government order, issued by the Medical Education and Drugs Department, stated that no separate order from the Commissioner of Medical Education and Research would be required for implementing the decision.

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