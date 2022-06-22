Dr. Preeti Shroff steps down as Dean of MICA, Ahmedabad

Dr. Preeti Shroff |

Ahmedabad: After serving six years as the Dean, of MICA Ahmedabad, for six years, Dr.Preeti Shroff has resigned from the coveted position due to a family health situation in the USA though she will continue to remain associated with MICA in the capacity of a Senior Advisor to the President.

Dr.Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director, MICA, and Dr.Shroff made the announcement to the MICA community during a town hall meeting on Sunday.

While praising Dr. Shroff's achievements, Dr.Mehta said, "Dr. Shroff's family requires her presence in the USA, and we have supported her decision. With her abilities, Dr.Shroff has taken MICA to yet another level. We are thankful for her tireless efforts to build a cohesive environment for our faculty and students."

Faculty members, and the staff of MICA gave a standing ovation to Dr.Shroff for her six years of valuable service to MICA.

Speaking of the transition, Dr.Shroff, who had joined the meeting virtually, shared, "The world around us is evolving rapidly, and we are all constantly learning to balance personal and professional spheres, especially navigating multiple demands in the post-pandemic world. Due to my family health situation in the USA, I have decided to step down from the MICA - Professor and Dean's position after six years of meaningful and fulfilling work. Therefore, starting August 1, 2022, I will transition and continue to serve in the global advisor capacity for selected days per month. I will be based in California and stay engaged with exciting and selected MICA initiatives and projects."

She further added, "My deepest gratitude to the MICA Governing Council, management, faculty, staff, alumni, academic - industry partners, and students. Ahmedabad and MICA will always remain my home. We will continue to strengthen MICA education and innovations to deepen and expand corporate, government, societal, and global impact."

The institute will soon start the global search for the new Dean of MICA, Ahmedabad.