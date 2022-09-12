Dr. Digambar Tukaram Shirke becomes the new Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University

Prof. Digambar Shirke has assumed the additional charge of the Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University today on 10th September 2022 following the retirement of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Suhas Pednekar. Dr. Shirke has previously been the Vice Chancellor of Shivaji University Kolhapur.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. addressed the attendees at this programme, which was held in the hall of the Management Council in the Fort complex. Mr. Governor and Chancellor Shri. Digambar Shirke stated that Bombay University is the country's leading university.

The University of Mumbai has cultivated a rich historical legacy and tradition of enlightenment, stated the Vice Chancellor. To keep this process going, everyone's cooperation is expected, and this requires efforts from all levels he continued.

He also stated that the implementation of the new National Education Policy, various authority elections, examination patterns, and the academic calendar impacted by Covid are top priorities.

