 Download OSSC VSA 2023 Admit Card Now, CBRE Exam on March 11-12
Download OSSC VSA 2023 Admit Card Now, CBRE Exam on March 11-12

Download your OSSC VSA 2023 Admit Card now! CBRE exam on March 11-12, 2024. Visit ossc.gov.in for more information and instructions.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has recently released the admit cards for the Preliminary Examination (CBRE) for the position of Vital Statistics Assistant-2023. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and have applied for this post can now access and download their hall tickets from the official website of OSSC, which is www.ossc.gov.in.

The Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) is set to take place on March 11 and 12, 2024, with a duration of 2 hours. This exam is an important part of the recruitment process, as it aims to fill a total of 234 positions for Vital Statistics Assistants.

Steps to Download VSA 2023 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step 5: Save and download the admit card for future use.

Candidates are recommended to promptly download their admit cards to prevent any last-minute difficulties. It is essential to bring the admit card to the exam venue, along with a valid form of identification.

To obtain more information and stay updated, candidates are advised to visit the official OSSC website. A convenient direct link to download the VSA 2023 admit card is available for quick access.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the instructions provided on the admit card and adhere to them strictly while taking the examination.

