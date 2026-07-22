'Don't Waste Our Time': SC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Plea Over Police Action Against NEET Protesters

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to urgently hear a petition alleging police excesses against student protesters in Delhi during demonstrations seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks.

According to LiveLaw, the matter was mentioned before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for urgent listing. The petitioner's counsel argued that the protests raised significant concerns regarding the conduct of the NEET examination and the need for reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Declining the request for an immediate hearing, CJI Surya Kant told the petitioner's counsel, "Don't waste our time, and don't waste your time."

When the lawyer referred to videos purportedly showing police action against the protesters, the CJI responded, "We are not interested in videos; we don't have time to watch," LiveLaw reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police denied allegations of excessive force during the protests. In a series of posts on X, the police said reports suggesting sporadic violence or detentions at Jantar Mantar were incorrect. It stated that "no such incident has taken place" and that the protest was being handled professionally. The police also appealed to the public not to fall prey to rumours or misinformation and to cooperate in maintaining peace and public order in and around the protest site.

Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police.

It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall pray to any rumour/ misgivings, and, to… — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 20, 2026

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Police also dismissed social media claims alleging that its personnel had used pellet guns against peaceful protesters. The force said it neither possesses pellet guns nor uses them during the ongoing protest, describing such claims as "completely false and misleading."

🚨 FACT CHECK 🚨Claims stating that Delhi Police forces used pellet guns against peaceful protesters yesterday are completely false and misleading.Delhi Police neither possess pellet guns nor do they use them in the ongoing protest.The public is requested not to share or… — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 22, 2026

In another post, Delhi Police rejected rumours circulating on social media about alleged casualties during the protest, stating that no casualty had taken place. It urged citizens not to believe or share unverified information and advised them to rely only on official sources for authentic updates.

The protests were organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), with students demanding action over examination paper leaks and calling for reforms in the examination system.

Earlier further reported that the Delhi High Court had also declined to urgently hear a similar plea on Tuesday, observing, "Don't drag the Court into this."