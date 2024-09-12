'Don't Dare Have Eye Contact With Seniors': Viral Post Claims Indian College Students Enforce Toxic Rules On Juniors, Netizens Furious

Since being posted, the share has gone viral on social media and gained tons of reactions. | X @cneuralnetwork

A viral post on X has exposed the absurd rules imposed on junior students at an Indian college.The snapshot of the college's code of conduct for junior students dictates everything from dress code to communication with seniors and hostel timings.

The post, shared by @cneuralnetwork, includes a picture of the rules. The detailed list includes:

Always wear a light, monochromatic, full-sleeved shirt, double-pleated dark-colored pants, and a black belt with a pin hole.

Wear black shoes with laces and black socks.

Maintain a clean-shaven look with extremely short hair (uce cut).

You are not allowed to go to the shop like Bulu, kalia, jhumri, any restaurant,ice point and dhaba. If spotted, consequentes will be severe.

You are not allowed to go outside hostel campus after 6:30 pm.

Never drink or smoke anywhere or nearby college campus. If caught, consequences will be critical for you.

Never approach to senior first.

Show respect to all senior, call 3rd year as pre-final year and 4th year as final year and call sir to alle seniors.

Always look at your third button of your shirt while adressing or talking to seniors.

Remember code of conduct.

Always follow the phrase below while asking for the name of a senior:

"May I have the single chance, double opportunity, triple pleasure, quadruple satisfaction to know the great grand highly auspicious silver coated, golden plated ,diamond sprinkled name of the highly respected senior i am talking to sir please please please."

Never ever dare to have eye contact with senior.

Know the names of the ex-roommate of your respective room with branch name.

Always be in queue while going or coming from university.

Don't enter into the college canteen.

Always keep left while walking on the road.

This post was shared on September 9 and has gained close to two lakh views. The share also has more than 2,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

An individual wrote, "What is tolerated continues."X user Tarun Lochib added, "Which college is this? These types of cases happen only where people don't retaliate; even in my college, seniors tried to claim their dominance, but we never allowed it. Everyone has their self-respect.

It doesn't matter if one is fresher or a graduate student.

"A third commented, "These rules are absolutely ridiculous."

"This mostly happens in hostels. When I was in 1st year of college, hostel seniors gave us a list of 16-17 rules, which was very similar to the image here. On top of that, we would be slapped if we failed to recall these rules. Luckily, was able to leave the hostel in 2nd sem itself," posted user Trishal Arora.