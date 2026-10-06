Dombivli Talent Hunt Sees Record 44,000 Students Participate In 14th Edition, 50 Reach Final Round |

Dombivli: The 14th edition of the Dombivli Talent Hunt, organised by the Lions Club of Dombivli in memory of late educationist Surendra Bajpai, concluded successfully with a record participation of around 44,000 students this year.

Over 60 Schools Participate

According to the organisers, students from more than 60 schools across Dombivli, studying in Classes 5 to 10, participated in the first round of the competition. Following the initial screening, 1,000 students were shortlisted for the second round, from which 50 meritorious students advanced to the final.

The final round was held at Omkar International School in Thakurli, where the shortlisted participants were assessed on their intellectual abilities and presentation skills. The competition provided students with an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge, confidence and overall talent in a competitive setting.

Experts Judge Finalists

The judging panel comprised Adv. Sampada Kulkarni, Dr Raunaklakshmi Shirsat, CA Himanshu Joshi and engineer Prasad Natekar.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at Dombivli Gymkhana, where Lions District Governor Rajendra Shah attended as the chief guest. Member of Parliament Dr Shrikant Shinde also extended his best wishes to the participating students through a message.

The event was sponsored by the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation and Federal Bank.

Lions Club of Dombivli president Nityanand Powar and project head Atul Chakradev said the 14th edition had emerged as the most successful chapter of the initiative in terms of participation and response.

The organisers said the continued participation of thousands of school students reflects the growing interest among youngsters in academic and talent-based competitions. The initiative, which has been conducted for 14 consecutive years, aims to provide school students with a platform to showcase their abilities and encourage them to pursue excellence beyond the classroom.

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