Dolphin Tanki At Narsee Monjee College: Underprivileged Students Pitch Business Ideas, Seek Seed Funding

Pinning their hopes on a single platform, several underprivileged students and aspiring young entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas at ‘Dolphin Tanki’ on Friday at Narsee Monjee College in Vile Parle. | AI

Mumbai: Pinning their hopes on a single platform, several underprivileged students and aspiring young entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas at ‘Dolphin Tanki’ on Friday at Narsee Monjee College in Vile Parle. The event brought them face-to-face with established philanthropists, as they sought seed funding to turn their ideas into viable ventures.

Riya's Story

Among the participants was Riya Saroj, who, despite coming from a humble background, spoke with confidence about her entrepreneurial journey. “I am the first in my family to receive such training and start a business,” she said. Having completed a makeup course through the programme, she has already catered to clients in her locality, earning a revenue of ₹30,000. “My only limitation is the lack of equipment and professional makeup products, which forces me to turn down clients. With funding, I hope to set up my own salon,” she added. She hails from Kandivali.

Like her, over 30 participants aged between 16 and 20 showcased their skills and shared inspiring stories across nine sectors, including beauty and wellness, photography, video editing, dance choreography, and bakery.

Selection Process

The participants were selected from a pool of over 100 students trained by the Salaam Bombay Foundation (SBF), a non-profit organisation. Explaining the initiative, Gaurav Arora, Senior Vice President of SBF, said, “We offer around 40 courses at the school level. Students who show aptitude undergo a year-long advanced training led by NMIMS professors and industry experts. They are taught skills such as marketing, accounting, and SWOT analysis—concepts typically taught in MBA programmes but otherwise inaccessible to these children.”

By the end of the programme, students are equipped to generate income independently. To scale their ventures, they prepare pitch decks and present them for funding. Based on a thorough evaluation, participants receive financial support ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000. This year, a total corpus of ₹12 lakh was made available through CSR funds. So far, over 100 participants have successfully launched their businesses and continue to grow, balancing entrepreneurship alongside their education.