Chemistry Comes Alive: College Outreach Programme At Panvel School Highlights Science In Everyday Life

The Department of Chemistry of Changu Kana Thakur Arts, Commerce and Science College (Autonomous) conducted an awareness programme on “Importance of Chemistry and Its Applications in Daily Life” at the Zilla Parishad School in Valvali village under the Panvel Municipal Corporation area . |

The Department of Chemistry of Changu Kana Thakur Arts, Commerce and Science College (Autonomous) conducted an awareness programme on “Importance of Chemistry and Its Applications in Daily Life” at the Zilla Parishad School in Valvali village under the Panvel Municipal Corporation area.

Core Objective

The initiative, aimed to promote scientific awareness among school students and highlight the relevance of chemistry in everyday life.

Addressing the students, faculty members emphasised the need to develop a scientific mindset. “Chemistry is not just a subject in textbooks; it plays a crucial role in our daily lives—from food and medicines to the environment around us. Understanding its basics helps students think logically and scientifically,” said Prof. Dr. B. V. Jadhav, Head of the Chemistry Department.

Principal's Vision

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Principal Prof. (Dr.) S. K. Patil, who underscored the importance of such outreach initiatives. “Bridging the gap between higher education institutions and schools is essential. Such programmes help ignite curiosity and remove the fear of science among young students,” he said.

The event was organised on the initiative of Dr. Shailesh Wajekar, a faculty member of the college and a native of Valvali village. “Taking science education to rural areas and making it relatable is key to nurturing future innovators,” he noted.

Read Also Caught On Camera: BSc Student Shot Dead Inside Uday Pratap College Campus In Varanasi

School Response

School headmistress Jyoti Ghosalkar appreciated the effort, stating, “This programme has helped our students understand the practical importance of chemistry and encouraged them to take greater interest in science.”

Students participated enthusiastically in the session, which included interactive discussions on the applications of chemistry. Organisers said the initiative not only enhanced students’ interest in science but also strengthened academic collaboration between the college and the school, with more such programmes planned in the future.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/