'Do your work instead of doing all of this': CJI Chandrachud rebukes MBBS students for this reason

Supreme Court of India |

Mumbai: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud expressed his disappointment with MBBS students who sought to appear for the first professional university exams after four failed attempts, reports LiveLaw.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising CJI, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala.

While the court agreed to list the matter and hear it on merit, the Chief Justice had some strong words for the petitioners, when their counsel pushed for a date.

"We are only cutting corners for education. These are doctors – four times you failed and then you want to appear again. Do your work instead of doing all of this, coming to courts for all this. Nowehere in the world would this be permitted. What kind of doctors are we going to produce?" said Justice Chandrachud, reports LiveLaw.

He also pointed out that the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education (Amendment) 2019 prohibit more than four attempts for a candidate to pass the first Professional examination. However, the counsel for petitioners highlighted that the attempts were made by the candidates during the COVID-19 pandemic and more than 1000 students would not become doctors if the plea was not heard.

To which, CJI Chandrachud said, “Other people also appeared in COVID and passed. I will consider and give a date."

