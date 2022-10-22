Diwali 2022: Mumbai University foreign students celebrate Diwali on campus

e-Paper Get App
The University of Mumbai organised a Diwali celebration with foreign students on campus to preserve the heritage of rich Indian culture and to spread our culture.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 03:59 PM IST
Mumbai University organised a Diwali celebration with foreign students on campus to preserve the heritage of rich Indian culture and to spread our culture. The event was celebrated in the presence of the Consul General of Japan, Dr. Fukahori Yasukata, the Principal Commercial Officer of the US Consul General, Harold Breiman, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Principal of Mumbai University Dr. Ajay Bhamre, and the Registrar-in-charge, Shailendra Devlankar.

All of them interacted with the foreign students present during the event. Dr. Yasukata spoke about the cultural similarities between India and Japan, while Harold Breiman spoke about the importance of international education. Shailendra spoke about the importance of Diwali, and its history in India.

More than 105 students from many countries including Oman, Afghanistan, Kuwait, UAE, Nepal, Kenya, USA, South Korea, America, Bahrain, Dubai, Indonesia, Nigeria, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Mauritius and Singapore, who are studying in Mumbai University, enjoyed the Deepotsav.

In this program, many artists mesmerized the audience by performing classical music, devotional songs, and Koli dance, while the foreign students enjoyed the special Indian cuisine snack to their heart's content.

