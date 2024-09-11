Disturbing VIDEO: Student Mercilessly Beaten With Belt In Ragging Incident In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Ragging Incident | IANS

A junior student has filed a ragging complaint alleging that he was physically assaulted by a group of senior students at a private university in the Wankaghat area of Solan district, Himachal Pradesh.

The police have arrested the accused students named Karan Dogra (19), Chirag Rana (19), and Divyansh (19). All three students have been expelled from the university.

Official Notice | X/@Shobhitsocio

Soon after this news came to light, a video has gone viral on social media that reportedly captures the aforementioned alleged ragging incident.

In the video, five or six students are shown gathered in a room where two of the students force a fellow student to sit on a chair and then beat him with belts and punches while the other students in the room look on.

The terms "Himachal Pradesh: Junior student ragged," "Beaten with belt, kicks and punches," and "All three were also expelled from the university" were mentioned in the post's caption, which indicated its connection to the case that was previously mentioned.

What Did The Complainant Say?

The student (complainant) also lodged a complaint with the university administration prior to calling the police, which prompted the anti-ragging committee to begin looking into the matter.

In the police complaint, the complainant claimed that on Saturday (Sept. 7) late at night, two students had allegedly come to his dorm room and informed him that other seniors were calling. When he refused to leave, they had allegedly dragged him into a room against his will, as reported by The Indian Express.

He further stated in his complaint that upon entering his room, he was allegedly ordered to drink alcohol by the seniors, but when he refused to comply with it, he was subjected to physical abuse.

How Is Social Media Reacting?

As the alleged video of the incident spreads across social media, it has managed to elicit a response from users who are calling for the accused to face harsh consequences.

X

"It was absolutely right to arrest the three senior students and throw them out, so that the other students also learn a lesson that there is no place for hooliganism," another user supported the police actions.

"Strict action should be taken against people like these," opined another user.

"They should be jailed," echoed another.