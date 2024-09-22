 Disgusting! Engineering Student Sets Up Camera In Ladies Washroom; Caught "Red-Handed" In Bengaluru College
Kushal Gowda, a 21-year-old computer science student at a private engineering college in Bengaluru, was allegedly caught with a 15-minute recording made in a women's restroom.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bengaluru: In a shocking revelation, a 21-year-old engineering student was reportedly caught "red-handed" filming with his phone inside a women's restroom.

The accused was identified as Kushal Gowda, a computer science student enrolled at a private engineering college in Kumbalagodu. He is reportedly is a resident of Chikkagollarahatti.

Incident Details

This incident reportedly came to light after a female students spotted a mobile phone set up between the cracks of the wall inside the women's washroom. She hurried out and locked the nearby cubicle from the outside. Later on, some more people arrived, pulled Kushal outside, and locked him in the principal's office. The police were alerted about the incident shortly after.

“Accused Kushal was caught red-handed in the act. A girl, who entered the toilet, noticed the mobile phone placed in the gap in the wall and raised an alarm. She quickly came out and locked the adjacent toilet from outside. Later, others came and dragged Kushal outside and locked him inside the principal’s chamber. After receiving a complaint from the college management, we arrested him and seized the mobile phone,” an investigating officer told The Times of India (TOI).

The police detained Gowda and took the cell phone after getting a complaint from the college administration. Upon inspection, he had been recording for about fifteen minutes when the girl alarmed everyone at 10:45 am. Based on this, the police suspect that he went to the bathroom and set down his phone at around 10:30 am.

'No Operational CCTVs'

The police also disclosed that the incident's cause should be placed with the college administration. There are no operational CCTVs near the women's restrooms. Furthermore, no effort has been made by management to assign a female attendant close to the restroom.

This incident was reported to the police on Friday, September 20, 2024. The investigation into this matter is currently underway as more updates on the case are awaited.

