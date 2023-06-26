DHSE Releases Kerala Plus Two Revaluation Result 2023 at dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two Revaluation Result 2023 | Representational Pic

Kerala Class 12 or plus two revaluation and scrutiny results 2023 have been declared by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). Students who appeared for these exams can check the results of the Kerala Plus Two revaluation and scrutiny from the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Here is the Direct link to check DHSE Kerala Plus two results

Read Also HSCAP Kerala First Allotment Result 2023 OUT at hscap.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link

The official notification reads, "The Revaluation and Scrutiny results of Second Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2023, are published herewith. Those candidates who have a change of scores in Revaluation shall submit their original score sheet along with a request to effect the change through the concerned School Principals directly to the undersigned within one month for effecting the change of marks."

Steps to check DHSE Kerala plus two revaluation results:

Visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.