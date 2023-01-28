e-Paper Get App
Despite reminders, medical colleges yet to install Aadhar-enabled biometric system, CCTVs as directed by NMC

The data gathered from AEBAS HMIS and CCTV will be used for decision-making regarding the approval of new courses and establishment by NMC.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Biometric system | Photo: Representative Image
New Delhi: After several medical colleges were found not to comply with the IT initiatives announced by National Medical Commission (NMC), the latter has again urged the institutes to take steps in implementing Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) and connecting CCTV feed to Command and Control Centre at NMC.

The data gathered from AEBAS HMIS and CCTV will be used for decision-making regarding the approval of new courses and establishment by NMC.

NEET 2023: NMC to reopen portal for medical colleges to fill admission data in PG specialty,...
“NMC in its previous communications has already advised the Medical Colleges that for consideration of any applications for renewals, recognition CoR (Continuation of Recognition) surprise inspections, increase in UG/PG seats, approval of PG courses, college applying for new establishments, the data of AEBAS, HMIS and CCTV integration with NMC will be used for decision making," stated the notice by NMC.

The medical regulatory body also warned the colleges to implement initiatives that will prevent adverse actions against them.

The health ministry also stated that implementing IT projects is a must for all medical colleges in its virtual address to all medical colleges on September 22, 2022, and its interaction meeting with medical colleges on January 5, 2023.

The NMC recently extended until January 16 the deadline for medical institutions to submit the information of students enrolled in the first year of the MBBS programme for the academic session 2022–23.

