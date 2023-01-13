NEET 2023: NMC to reopen portal for medical colleges to fill admission data in PG specialty, super-specialty courses

Representational image | FP NEWS SERVICE

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has notified all medical colleges and institutions to fill in the admission details of all candidates in postgraduate (PG) board specialty and super specialty courses on the portal available online.

NMC is set to reopen the portal, between January 13 to 17, 2023, wherein the candidates have to fill in instructions, on the basis of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- PG and SS 2022.

NEET PG 2022 counseling special stray vacancy round for vacant seats and state counselling for state quota seats is set to conclude tomorrow, January 14, 2023.

The commission further stated that following the second round of counselling, the NEET SS 2022 applicants were needed to report to the colleges they had been assigned to by January 12, 2023. All entries must be completed online; NMC requested that all institutions complete the necessary information within the allotted time frame. NMC will not accept physical or manual data of the candidates.

The Union Health Ministry has also extended the cut-off date for the MBBS internship to June 30, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

When the NBE issued the NEET PG cut-off dates for March 31, 2023, the students who were pursuing NEET PG were in a pickle. Since more than 75% of the interns wouldn't be qualified to take the NEET PG in 2023, the majority of candidates asked the authorities to extend the deadlines.

