Deputy CM from Delhi inaugurates swimming pools in govt school

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday inaugurated two swimming pools in a government school in the National Capital. The students of Sarvodya Kanya Bal Vidyalaya, Mayur Vihar cheered and made two rounds of the pool during the inaugral event.

The Deputy CM said that it was the decision of the Chief Minister Arind Kejriwal to provide world-class facilities to these schools. Therefore, we would like to make swimming pools in future, too.

"Children from all nearby areas can learn swimming here. They can also train professionally under coaches and thus represent at national and international level competitions," said the Minister.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 02:08 PM IST