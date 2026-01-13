Delhi University's Miranda House Students Named Brand Ambassadors For Anti-Drug Awareness Drive | X @du_mirandahouse

New Delhi: Delhi University's Miranda House celebrated the National Youth Day on Monday by selecting student brand ambassadors to lead its anti-drug awareness drive on campus, according to an official statement.

Each ambassador will reach out to at least 20 students and run awareness campaigns within the campus, as well as in neighbourhoods, aiming to take the message beyond college gates, it said.

The college has chosen four students -- Spandita, Abhigya, Sneha and Damanpreet Kaur -- through a competition that also featured student-led activities focused on healthy choices and peer engagement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The selected ambassadors will work closely with fellow students to highlight the harmful effects of drug use and promote positive alternatives, the college said in a statement.

The initiative builds on Miranda House's recent efforts to improve student welfare and safety.

Earlier, the college set up a Pink Booth near the Patel Chest traffic light, with the Delhi Police's support, to strengthen on-campus safety and provide students with easier access to assistance, the statement read.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)