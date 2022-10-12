Delhi University's college of vocational studies signs MOU with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Tourism

e-Paper Get App
According to the institute, the alliance intends to create educational programmes for students that are contextually relevant and aid in their knowledge acquisition.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 09:48 PM IST
Representational image
Delhi: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the College of the Vocational Studies University of Delhi and the Ministry of Tourism, Government of Uzbekistan, in an effort to improve the student exchange programme and faculty exchange programmes, according to news18.

According to the institutes, the alliance intends to create educational programmes for students that are contextually relevant and aid in their knowledge acquisition. Academics from both institutions will benefit from working together on research projects thanks to their affiliation with both institutions.

