e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCambridge University invites Delhi government school principals for 'leadership training'

Cambridge University invites Delhi government school principals for 'leadership training'

The main objective of the training is to give global exposure to the principals over using digital technology in classrooms.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Cambridge University |
Follow us on

Principals of almost 30 Delhi government schools will commence their leadership training at the University of Cambridge October 10 onwards, according to an official statement. Under Delhi government's initiative, the training will last for eight days.

The statement further mentioned that to understand the implementation of policies on the ground, the principals and officials are also going to visit three schools - Fulbridge Academy, Witchford Village College, and Chesterton Community College. The principals could also be able to meet educationists. The statement also stated that the visitors will also get to meet the principals and teachers of three local education institutes to understand how they are implementing the education policies of the country on the ground effectively.

Read Also
Delhi: IITs, other institutions accept 30% free coaching scheme beneficiaries, says Social Welfare...
article-image

As per the statement, the main objective of the training is to give global exposure to the principals over using digital technology in classrooms.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The training will comprise of skills like developing leadership skills, skills required ro manage high-performance teams, and innovative pedagogy used by the teachers for a better development of students. Principals and teachers of Delhi government schools are pilots of the Delhi education revolution. Their hard work and efforts have made the government schools the most preferred choice among the children and parents in Delhi."

He further said, "This will help us develop student-centric assessment practices that will reduce stress from students' lives."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Cambridge University invites Delhi government school principals for 'leadership training'

Cambridge University invites Delhi government school principals for 'leadership training'

Tamil Nadu: Caste discrimination in Virudhunagar school; education department orders probe

Tamil Nadu: Caste discrimination in Virudhunagar school; education department orders probe

ICICI Lombard supports Mumbai students for First Global Challenge 2022 in Switzerland

ICICI Lombard supports Mumbai students for First Global Challenge 2022 in Switzerland

UGC fellowships, research grants schemes registration closes on October 10

UGC fellowships, research grants schemes registration closes on October 10

On Camera: Two female teachers fight with each other in classroom full of students

On Camera: Two female teachers fight with each other in classroom full of students