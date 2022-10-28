Delhi University will announce second round of seat allocation list for UG courses on this date

Representational image |

New Delhi: According to university officials, Delhi University will release the second round of the seat allocation list for admission to undergraduate programmes on Sunday, October 30. The institution announced that the designated seats for candidates in the second round will be available for two days, or until November 1. In the first round of seat distributions at Delhi University, 59,100 applicants were admitted. The university displayed open seats for the second round of allocation after the first round had finished.

The candidates had a window of two days to choose an upgrade and rearrange their selections. According to a varsity administrator, about 60% of them have chosen an upgrade to their higher preferred "programme+college combo." He said, "Based on the availability of the seats, the university will declare CSAS Round-2 at 5 pm Sunday, October 30, 2022. For the Second Round of allocations, the candidates should accept the allocated seat from 10 am Monday, October 31, 2022, to 4:59 pm Tuesday, November 01".

The university distributed 80,164 seats among several categories in the first round. The total number of seats across all DU colleges is 70,000, but the university has added additional seats in the first list for reserved (SC, ST, and PWBD) and unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) categories, bringing the total to 80,164. Out of 80,164 applicants, more than 72,800 accepted the college and courses that were offered to them.

The university had announced that in the first round of seat allotment, each course in every college will keep 20 percent extra seats for candidates from the unreserved categories -- OBC-NCL and EWS -- and also 30 percent in SC, ST, and PWBD reserved categories. At Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.