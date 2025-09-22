 Delhi University Suspends Ramanujan College Principal Over Harassment Complaint
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi University Suspends Ramanujan College Principal Over Harassment Complaint

Delhi University Suspends Ramanujan College Principal Over Harassment Complaint

The University of Delhi has suspended Professor Rasal Singh, Principal of Ramanujan College, after a faculty member lodged a complaint of harassment and hostile behaviour against him, officials confirmed on Monday. The suspension order, issued last week, follows a complaint filed on March 13.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University Suspends Ramanujan College Principal Over Harassment Complaint | File Pic

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has suspended Professor Rasal Singh, Principal of Ramanujan College, after a faculty member lodged a complaint of harassment and hostile behaviour against him, officials confirmed on Monday.

About The Suspension

The suspension order, issued last week, follows a complaint filed on March 13.

The matter was reviewed by a governing body panel and a fact-finding committee before the decision to suspend Singh was taken, pending further inquiry.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana: 29-Year-Old Science Teacher Dies By Suicide After Harassment By 2 Male Colleagues
Telangana: 29-Year-Old Science Teacher Dies By Suicide After Harassment By 2 Male Colleagues
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out For Phase 1 Exam; Candidates Can Raise Objections
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out For Phase 1 Exam; Candidates Can Raise Objections
Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups Over Alleged Desecration Of Goddess Durga Idol In Mankhurd; 7 Arrested
Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups Over Alleged Desecration Of Goddess Durga Idol In Mankhurd; 7 Arrested
Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out On HRM & Sons Ship at Porbandar Jetty, Towed To Middle Of Sea
Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out On HRM & Sons Ship at Porbandar Jetty, Towed To Middle Of Sea
Read Also
Mumbai's 12-Year-Old Math Prodigy Sehaan Shah Wins 8 Awards At Hong Kong International Mathematical...
article-image

In a grievance submitted to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on September 13, Singh termed the complaint "false and retaliatory" and alleged that it was linked to a promotion case that had not been approved.

"The timing clearly indicates the retaliatory and afterthought nature of the complaint," Singh wrote.

The principal also raised concerns about procedural lapses, pointing out that the matter was not referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as mandated under UGC and PoSH rules. "Despite the lapse of over six months since the complaint was filed, it has not yet been referred to the ICC. Instead, I am facing undue political pressure to resign under threat of termination or suspension," he wrote.

Read Also
Trump's New Bunker Buster: US President Proposes $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Sparking Concern Among...
article-image

Singh, who previously served as Dean of Students' Welfare and Dean of Languages at the Central University of Jammu, highlighted his academic record and contributions during his tenure, including Ramanujan College's jump in NIRF rankings from 65 to 37.

"This unfounded allegation has caused severe professional damage and personal distress, tarnishing my hard-earned reputation as a first-generation academic from a rural background," the letter stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: 29-Year-Old Science Teacher Dies By Suicide After Harassment By 2 Male Colleagues

Telangana: 29-Year-Old Science Teacher Dies By Suicide After Harassment By 2 Male Colleagues

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out For Phase 1 Exam; Candidates Can Raise Objections

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out For Phase 1 Exam; Candidates Can Raise Objections

Delhi University Suspends Ramanujan College Principal Over Harassment Complaint

Delhi University Suspends Ramanujan College Principal Over Harassment Complaint

'Education Must Rise Above Politics': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Tamil Nadu...

'Education Must Rise Above Politics': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Tamil Nadu...

22-Year-Old Hyderabad Engineering Student Dies By Suicide After Alleged Ragging, Forced Drinking,...

22-Year-Old Hyderabad Engineering Student Dies By Suicide After Alleged Ragging, Forced Drinking,...