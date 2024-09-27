 Delhi University Students' Union Election Today: HC Gives Go Ahead, But Bars Counting Until Publicity Material Is Removed
The Delhi University Students' Union elections are underway today, with voting scheduled for different shifts. The Delhi High Court allowed the elections but barred vote counting until all campaign-related materials are removed and public property restored.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are taking place today, with voting for day classes scheduled from 8:30 AM to 1 PM, and for the evening shift from 3 PM to 7:30 PM.

Yesterday, the Delhi High Court allowed the elections to proceed but imposed critical conditions. The court prohibited the counting of votes until the university confirms that all campaign-related materials, including posters and graffiti, have been removed and public property restored. Additionally, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and ballot boxes must be securely stored until further notice.

Watch the visuals from outside Miranda House that show students gathering to cast their votes:

The court's decision followed reports of significant public defacement during the election campaign, with civic authorities noting the removal of over 16,000 boards, 200,000 posters, and 28,500 banners since September 13. In response to the court's ruling, Delhi University stated it would proceed with polling but delay vote counting in accordance with the judicial directives.

The court emphasised the need for strict action against candidates violating campaign rules, referencing the Lyngdoh Committee's guidelines for free and fair elections. It slammed the university for its lack of supervision and urged it to take responsibility for the damage to public property.

In light of these developments, Satyapal Singh, DUSU's chief election officer, issued an advisory urging colleges to penalise candidates found guilty of defacement.

The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for October 21, requiring the university to submit a status report on the removal of campaign materials and restoration of public property.

