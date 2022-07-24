Delhi University starts certification course in patent laws

File photo

New Delhi: The Delhi University is preparing to launch a certificate program in patent laws to assist students in turning their research into a "physical" product and to teach them the fundamentals of applying for patents. This would be the first time the institution offered a course like this. The Delhi University Law Faculty teaches a chapter on patent laws as part of the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) course, and several of the university's scientific courses also cover the subject.

A committee to develop the syllabus and other details for a course on patent laws has been established by the institution. An invention's owner has the legal right to prevent others from producing, using, or selling it if they have a patent, which is a sort of intellectual property.

The newly established committee is led by Daman Saluja, a professor at Delhi University's B R Ambedkar Center for Biomedical Research's Medical Biotechnology Laboratory. Many students are unaware of what is and is not patentable, according to Ms. Saluja, who said that the course will help the students comprehend what should be kept in mind while filing for a patent.

"In higher education, there is a lot of research that has a tangible outcome, however, people aren't aware of it… How to make their research a tangible product? People do not know about patent rules and patent laws. DU is planning to start a certificate course in this regard that will fill this gap," she added.

"The certificate course will likely be a three-four month program during which the students will be taught basics about patent laws and what to take care of while filing for the patent, Ms Saluja said. The course will come in handy for science students who want to learn about patent laws for their research", she said.

