Delhi University resumes, students still demand hybrid exams

New Delhi: A large number of students turned up on the first day when Delhi University resumed physical classes. The students were seen standing in long queues. Students' social media photos indicate that there was a lot of commotion on the college campus.

Kshitiz Dhaka from Delhi University in his tweet wrote, "#DelhiUniversity doesn’t have enough resources to go hybrid and enough hostels to accommodate all outstation students. Still, it has the guts to play with the lives of thousands to please political propagandists. Right? #HybridModeShouldBeAChoice" (sic)

Outstation students, on the other hand, continue to have difficulty getting to campus and attending offline classes. In addition, students' semester exams are approaching.

In light of this, many students have taken to social media to demand online or hybrid examinations, as they may not be able to attend physical classes and exams on such short notice, using #HybridModeShouldBeAChoice, # #DUGoHybrid.

Himanshu Sisodia, a student from Delhi University states in his tweet, "Students of DU demand hybrid mode exams As they're not able to shift Delhi in such a short time many of them already working for supporting their family. So, students didn't get their books & classes."

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:41 PM IST