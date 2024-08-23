Delhi University Releases List of 6100 Vacant Seats for Second Round of UG Admissions; 91.98% Seats Already Filled!

Delhi University | File Photo

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has released a list of 6,100 vacant seats for the second round of undergraduate admissions, following the conclusion of the first round. Vacant seats have been displayed on the dashboards of the candidates. With 91.98 percent (65,843) of seats already filled, candidates have been provided the opportunity to re-order their (college and course) preferences from August 22 to 23.

How Many Admissions Confirm?

The university aims to begin the academic session on August 29. As many as 65,843 candidates have confirmed their admission to undergraduate courses at Delhi University in the first round. The total number of undergraduate seats in DU colleges is around 71,600.

Early this month, the university began the allocation acceptance process, offering 97,387 seats in the first round. To ensure optimal seat occupancy, the administration decided to make extra allocations, targeting an academic session starting on August 29.

The university is conducting admissions for 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary seats) in 69 colleges and departments. There are 1,559 programme-college combinations available for admission. This year, DU has introduced a feature on the candidates' dashboard, enabling them to view the details of cutoffs and ranks determining seat allocation based on category and quota.

DU Climbed 5 Spots

Earlier in the month, the University of Delhi (DU) climbed five spots to secure the 6th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. DU Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh attributed this achievement to the collective efforts of the university's faculty, students, and staff.

In the university category at the national level, DU had previously moved up two spots to reach the 11th position last year. This year, the university continued its upward trajectory, also climbing seven places in the overall ranking to secure the 15th spot.