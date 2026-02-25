 Delhi University In Scare: Gypsum Panel Ceiling Collapses In Dyal Singh College Porta Cabin
Education

A gypsum panel ceiling collapsed in a portable cabin classroom at Dyal Singh College of Delhi University on Wednesday during a BA History class. Principal VK Paliwal said no one was injured and blamed ageing porta cabins. Teachers alleged long-pending redevelopment and incomplete building work since 2018-19 have worsened infrastructure issues.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
A gypsum panel ceiling of a portable cabin classroom collapsed at Dyal Singh College of Delhi University on Wednesday while a class was in progress. | X @Patriot_Delhi

New Delhi: A gypsum panel ceiling of a portable cabin classroom collapsed at Dyal Singh College of Delhi University on Wednesday while a class was in progress, officials said.

Dyal Singh College principal VK Paliwal confirmed that no one was injured.

College authorities attributed the incident to ageing infrastructure, noting that several classes are currently being held in makeshift porta cabins.

“Many of the porta cabins in the college where classes are being conducted are old, and it’s hard to ascertain the current conditions of these porta cabins. We are trying to develop college infrastructure as soon as possible and have signed several MoUs for it,” Paliwal said.

Students said the sixth-semester BA History class was underway in room number 36 when the ceiling gave way. “This porta cabin classroom was not in good shape like many others and is situated behind the college library,” a student said.

According to teachers, the college is in dire need of new buildings as student strength is high and the college infrastructure is in a poor state, and the redevelopment projects have been stalled for years.

“The college building construction, which was supposed to be completed in the year 2018-2019, is still incomplete. The college has paid huge amounts in fines and penalties but the issues related to infrastructure upgrade have not been addressed yet," a college professor said on condition of anonymity.

