 UKSSSC Releases 2026 Assistant Teacher Answer Key; Objection Window Opens
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUKSSSC Releases 2026 Assistant Teacher Answer Key; Objection Window Opens

UKSSSC Releases 2026 Assistant Teacher Answer Key; Objection Window Opens

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has officially released the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026 on its official website at ssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download the provisional answer key and raise any objections if required.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
article-image

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has officially released the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026 on its official website at ssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download the provisional answer key and raise any objections if required. There are a total of 128 (special education vacancies) for the  UKSSC Assistant Teacher exam.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website at UKSSSC website at sssc.uk.gov.in

FPJ Shorts
UKSSSC Releases 2026 Assistant Teacher Answer Key; Objection Window Opens
UKSSSC Releases 2026 Assistant Teacher Answer Key; Objection Window Opens
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Row: MLA Rohit Pawar Submits Complaint At Marine Drive Police Station; Matter Referred To State CID | VIDEO
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Row: MLA Rohit Pawar Submits Complaint At Marine Drive Police Station; Matter Referred To State CID | VIDEO
'Jyada Panga Hai To...': Roadies Fame Manmeet Singh Calls Out Splitsvilla 16's Sorab Bedi Over Clout-Chasing Accusations
'Jyada Panga Hai To...': Roadies Fame Manmeet Singh Calls Out Splitsvilla 16's Sorab Bedi Over Clout-Chasing Accusations
Rooh Afza To Attract 4% VAT In UP As Supreme Court Identifies Summer Drink As Processed Fruit Product
Rooh Afza To Attract 4% VAT In UP As Supreme Court Identifies Summer Drink As Processed Fruit Product

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the answer key sections.

Step 3: Click on the Assistant Teacher Answer Key. 2026.

Step 4: Choose the specific question paper set.

Step 5: The pdf will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future use. 

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections 

Candidates can check out the steps below to raise the objections:

Step 1: Go to the official website at UKSSSC website at sssc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate’s corner.

Step 3: Next, click on the answer key and online objections link. 

Step 4: Enter the login credentials, such as the roll number and date of birth. 

Step 5: Choose the specific question number and question paper set to challenge.

Step 6: Add the supporting evidence and pay the required fee and submit the response. 

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme

Correct Answer - 1 mark 

Incorrect Answer - 0.25

Follow us on