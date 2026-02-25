UKSSSC Releases 2026 Assistant Teacher Answer Key; Objection Window Opens

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has officially released the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026 on its official website at ssc.uk.gov.in . Candidates can download the provisional answer key and raise any objections if required. There are a total of 128 (special education vacancies) for the UKSSC Assistant Teacher exam.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website at UKSSSC website at sssc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the answer key sections.

Step 3: Click on the Assistant Teacher Answer Key. 2026.

Step 4: Choose the specific question paper set.

Step 5: The pdf will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections

Candidates can check out the steps below to raise the objections:

Step 1: Go to the official website at UKSSSC website at sssc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate’s corner.

Step 3: Next, click on the answer key and online objections link.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials, such as the roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Choose the specific question number and question paper set to challenge.

Step 6: Add the supporting evidence and pay the required fee and submit the response.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme

Correct Answer - 1 mark

Incorrect Answer - 0.25