UKSSSC Releases 2026 Assistant Teacher Answer Key; Objection Window Opens

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has officially released the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026 on its official website at . Candidates can download the provisional answer key and raise any objections if required. There are a total of 128 (special education vacancies) for the UKSSC Assistant Teacher exam.
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download
Candidates can check out the steps below to download the answer key:
Step 1: Go to the official website at UKSSSC website at
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the answer key sections.
Step 3: Click on the Assistant Teacher Answer Key. 2026.
Step 4: Choose the specific question paper set.
Step 5: The pdf will appear on the screen
Step 6: Take a printout for future use.
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections
Candidates can check out the steps below to raise the objections:
Step 1: Go to the official website at UKSSSC website at
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate’s corner.
Step 3: Next, click on the answer key and online objections link.
Step 4: Enter the login credentials, such as the roll number and date of birth.
Step 5: Choose the specific question number and question paper set to challenge.
Step 6: Add the supporting evidence and pay the required fee and submit the response.
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme
Correct Answer - 1 mark
Incorrect Answer - 0.25