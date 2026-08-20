Delhi University Goes On High Alert, Deploys 500+ CCTVs & Enforces Strict Rules Ahead Of DUSU Elections |

New Delhi: The Delhi University administration has stepped up security measures ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, deploying more than 500 CCTV cameras to monitor key routes across the North and South campuses, a senior official said on Wednesday.

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Delhi University Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh said the administration was strictly implementing the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee and warned candidates and student groups that violations could lead to cancellation of nominations and, in serious cases, even the election.

"We will strictly follow the Lyngdoh Committee," Singh said during an interaction on election-related law and order arrangements.

The university has been coordinating with Delhi Police to monitor vehicles on campus routes, and efforts over the past month have helped curb clustering of vehicles, he said.

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The administration has also banned printed pamphlets and posters for election campaigning. Candidates have been asked to use handwritten posters only at designated "Wall of Democracy" spaces.

Singh said there had been no reports of wall defacement or spray painting so far, with university and police teams conducting regular rounds across the campuses.

The proctor has also urged principals of all 54 colleges to set up two "Walls of Democracy", each measuring 10x10 feet -- one for DUSU election campaigning and the other for college-level committees.

Singh said only five students would be allowed to campaign at a time. In women's colleges, only female students would be permitted to campaign.

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Vehicles being used for campaigning are also under strict monitoring, with candidates advised to minimise their use. If alcohol or narcotics are found in a candidate's vehicle, the nomination would be cancelled immediately, he said.

The administration has warned candidates against bringing outsiders to the campus and said vehicles found violating election rules could lead to immediate cancellation of nominations.

Delhi Police ACP Rajendra Prasad, who was present at the interaction, said police personnel were keeping a close watch on vehicles, including those with tinted windows, and cases would be registered against violators.

Police are also monitoring improper parking and other traffic violations around the university, he said, adding that the Cyber Crime Cell was keeping a watch on social media activity related to the elections.

Police personnel will be deployed both in uniform and plainclothes, with the deployment tailored to the situation, Prasad said.

Singh said unruly elements in paying guest accommodations near the North and South campuses would also be monitored, with NCC and NSS cadets being involved in the security arrangements.

On violations, the proctor said candidates could initially be issued memos and may also face fines, besides cancellation of nominations in serious cases.

"Our purpose is to conduct a peaceful election. We don't want to punish any student," Singh said, adding that students were being repeatedly advised to comply with the rules.

The university is also coordinating with Delhi Police and traffic authorities to regulate vehicular movement on roads passing through the open campus, which cannot be closed as they are public roads.

The proctor said the university had taken action following an incident involving a teacher during the election period, including suspending the student concerned, forming a committee and filing an FIR.

"We will make sure that this does not happen again with any teacher or student," he said.

The administration would coordinate with deans, heads of departments, principals and student unions to further strengthen security during the elections, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)