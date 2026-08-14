Delhi University Drops Delhi Sultanate Paper, Several History Courses From Revised PG Syllabus

Delhi University Drops Delhi Sultanate Paper | X

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has dropped the paper “The Delhi Sultanate: Structures of Authority in Medieval North India (13th-14th Centuries)” from its newly notified postgraduate history syllabus.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the paper, which was taught in Semester III, examined the formation of the Delhi Sultanate, the exercise of political authority, and the political, religious and cultural developments of the medieval period. Several other long-running history papers have also been omitted from the revised syllabus.

According to the report, of the 38 Discipline Specific Elective (DSE) papers proposed by DU’s History Department, 16 DSE papers were included in the Semester III syllabus notified on August 7. Several other papers remain in categories described in university records as “under discussion” or “undiscussed”.

Other Papers Dropped From Syllabus

Among the other papers omitted from the third semester are “History of North India, c. 1400-1550”, “Gender and Women in Early India: 1500 BCE to 1000 CE”, “Political Processes and Structure of Polities in Ancient India” and “Religion and Society in Ancient Indian Literature”.

The Delhi Sultanate paper covered historiographical interpretations of the 13th and 14th centuries, the formation of the Sultanate, political culture, and the spiritual and religious traditions of the period.

The “History of North India, c. 1400-1550” paper focused on the period between the disintegration of the Delhi Sultanate and the emergence of the Mughal Empire. It examined Afghan political cultures, the distribution of political power, patronage, literary cultures, Sufism and Bhakti, as well as debates around state formation and Islamisation.

The paper on “Gender and Women in Early India” covered women across Brahmanical, Buddhist, Jain and Tantric traditions, including marriage, family, property, women as rulers, patrons and workers.

“Political Processes and Structure of Polities in Ancient India” examined the evolution of political institutions, including taxation, warfare, bureaucracy, land grants, queens, temples, merchant guilds and local administration.

DU Says Courses Are Being Reviewed

As per the India Express report, DU Dean of Academic Affairs K Ratnabali said the courses were not simply held back. She said the Academic Council gave the vice-chancellor the liberty to constitute an expert committee to review courses that required further examination.

According to Ratnabali, changes made by the department after papers had been cleared by the Standing Committee included additions and deletions of papers, changes to units, and removal or replacement of readings.

The Expert Committee subsequently reviewed the revised syllabi and cleared those considered suitable for notification. DU has also indicated that some additional papers may be included after the review is completed. The committee comprises three external experts, the Head of the History Department, and two Academic Council members.

Sources familiar with the review told The report that the committee suggested changes to some courses. The review aimed to make the syllabus more representative of different regions and periods of Indian history while aligning it with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Faculty members, however, have raised concerns that the revisions reflect a broader pattern of long-running history courses being removed or changed since DU began restructuring its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under NEP 2020.