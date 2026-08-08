Delhi Cabinet Clears Private Universities Bill 2026; Proposes 25% Seat Quota For Local Students

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | (Photo Courtesy: X/@rekhacmgupta)

The Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has approved the draft Delhi Private Universities Bill, paving the way for the establishment of private universities in the National Capital Territory (NCT). The bill will now be introduced in the Delhi Legislative Assembly for consideration and passage.

The proposed law aims to create a transparent regulatory framework for private universities and expand access to quality higher education, research, innovation and industry-academia collaboration in Delhi.

25% seats for Delhi students

A key provision of the draft Bill is the proposal to reserve 25% of seats in every course for Delhi students as per the Times of India report. Admissions to these seats will follow the Delhi government's existing quota policy.

The Bill also proposes merit-cum-means scholarships for 25% of Delhi students. Of these, 5% will receive full fee exemption, 10% a 50% fee waiver and another 10% a 25% fee concession.

Strong regulatory framework

The draft proposes a Delhi Private Universities Regulatory Authority to oversee teaching standards, research, admissions, examinations, student records, governance and overall institutional performance. The authority will also be empowered to issue corrective directions.

The higher education minister will serve as the visitor of private universities and can seek information, order inspections and initiate administrative, academic or financial inquiries in case of violations.

Private universities will have to comply with norms of the UGC and other regulators, including AICTE, NMC, BCI, NCTE, PCI and ICAR. Faculty appointments will also have to follow UGC norms.

Unitary model, urban campuses

The proposed universities will follow a unitary model, meaning they cannot affiliate colleges and will operate through their own campuses. Keeping Delhi's limited land availability in mind, the Bill does not focus on large traditional campuses. Instead, it allows for modern, multi-storey urban campuses, with emphasis on infrastructure, academic quality, research facilities, student services and governance.

The Bill also allows collaborations with foreign universities in accordance with UGC regulations and could enable reputed international institutions to establish a presence in Delhi.

Proposal to be evaluated before approval

Every proposal to establish a private university will undergo detailed scrutiny by a committee comprising government officials, academicians, UGC representatives and financial experts.

The Bill also proposes government representation on university management bodies and statutory posts including the chancellor, vice-chancellor, registrar, finance controller and examination controller.

Government aims to make Delhi a higher education hub

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the objective is to expand students' access to high-quality institutions while ensuring transparency, accountability and academic standards.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said Delhi had faced a long-standing gap in higher education. While the Capital attracts students preparing for competitive examinations and other higher education opportunities, many students leave the city to pursue degree programmes at private universities in neighbouring states.

According to Sood, the proposed law is intended to address this gap and provide Delhi's youth with access to world-class higher education within the city. The government has described the initiative as part of its broader objective of positioning Delhi as the "Knowledge Capital of India."

The initiative is also aligned with the broader objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, particularly its emphasis on quality, research, innovation, industry-academia collaboration and internationalisation.

(Inputs from ANI)