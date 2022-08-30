Delhi: Two govt school students in hospital after fan falls on their head in classroom

Representational image | FP PHOTO

New Delhi: Two government school students in outer Delhi's Nangloi were injured after a classroom ceiling fan fell on their heads, police said. The city police have registered a case in connection with the incident. The students have been admitted to a private hospital in Nangloi and are undergoing treatment, they said. One of the girl students alleged that the ceiling had damp and it was dripping. "The fan fell off the ceiling in the classroom on August 27 when the classes were going on. The ceiling had a damp and water was dripping from it because of which the ceiling broke off and the fan fell down," she said.

There has been no reaction from the school authorities or the government about the incident so far. According to police, they received two PCR calls on Saturday from Sonia Hospital, Nangloi regarding the medico-legal cases (MLC) of two girls identified as Nasrin (14) and Anjali (15), both residents of Prem Nagar. Both the girls got injured in a classroom by falling off a ceiling fan on them in GGSS School, JJ number-2, Nangloi. The students were admitted to Sonia Hospital by the school staff.

The investigating officer reached the hospital, where statement was not given by the students or parents in this regard, a senior police officer said. However, based on the DD entry and MLC prepared, a case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered at Nangloi police station and further investigation is underway, the officer said. One of the injured student, Anjali's mother said the school authorities are bearing the cost of the girl's treatment and the doctors said she has almost recovered now. Her medical reports are fine as well. "School authorities told us that they will look into the matter," Anjali's mother said.