Delhi To Hold First Computerised Draw For EWS, DG, & CWSN School Admissions Today | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The first computerised draw of lots for admissions under the EWS, DG and CWSN categories for the 2026-27 academic session will be held on Monday at 10 am, according to guidelines issued by the Delhi government.

According to the notified schedule, scrutiny of documents for selected candidates will be carried out by zonal authorities between April 9 and 22, while admissions in allotted schools will take place from April 9 to May 20.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) said candidates selected in the draw will be informed through SMS on their registered mobile numbers, along with details of the verification process.

The guidelines lay down a standard operating procedure for document verification, to be conducted by 29 zonal teams under the supervision of district authorities.

Applicants are required to upload mandatory documents on the online portal, including proof of date of birth, income certificate, ration card for EWS category, caste certificate for DG category, disability certificate for CWSN applicants, and proof of residence, it stated.

In case of discrepancies, candidates will be issued a deficiency memo and allowed to submit valid documents by May 2. A final opportunity for non-reported candidates to appear for verification will be provided between April 23 and April 28, the guideline read.

The DoE said a reasoned order will be issued by the zonal authority after verification, with an appeal mechanism available before the District Admission Monitoring Committee between May 7 and May 12. Subsequent draws will be conducted for vacant seats, if required, it added.

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