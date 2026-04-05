JEE Advanced 2026 Application Window For Foreign Nationals And OCI/PIO Candidates Begins Tomorrow At jeeadv.ac.in; Check Application Steps

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will begin the online registration process for JEE Advanced 2026 for foreign candidates and OCI/PIO (F) from Monday, April 06, 2026 (10:00 IST). Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, until May 02, 2026 (23:59 IST).

The application process is open to foreign national candidates and OCI/PIO (F) candidates, who can directly register for JEE Advanced without appearing for JEE Main 2026.

Direct Link To Apply

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Online Direct Registration Begins: April 06, 2026 (10:00 IST)

Online Direct Registration Ends: May 02, 2026 (23:59 IST)

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit jeeadv.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the webpage, click the "Online Direct Registration for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates" link.

Step 3: Once you've submitted your information, you can pay the application fees.

Step 4: Submit your JEE Advanced application.

Step 5: Print a copy of your application for later use or keep a copy on your devices.

Check Official Notification Here

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: Documents to be Uploaded

Photograph: Required for all candidates; JPG format; 4–100 KB

Signature: Required for all candidates; JPG format; 1–30 KB

Photo Identity Proof: Required for all candidates; PDF format; 50–500 KB

OCI/PIO Card + Passport/Certificate: Required for OCI/PIO candidates; PDF format; 50–500 KB

Foreign Passport/Citizenship Certificate: Required for foreign candidates; PDF format; 50–500 KB

Birth Certificate (Age Proof): Required for all candidates; PDF format; 50–500 KB

Class 12 Mark Sheet: Optional for first-time 2026 candidates, mandatory for others; PDF format; 50–500 KB

Testimonial (if applicable): Optional; PDF format; 50–500 KB