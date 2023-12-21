Delhi Teen Dies After Falling From Foot-Over Bridge Post-School

IANS

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 16-year-old boy lost his life after falling from a foot-over bridge under the jurisdiction of Harsh Vihar police station on Wednesday, as reported by the police.

The unfortunate incident took place at a foot-over bridge near Mandoli Jail on Wazirabad Road. Despite immediate efforts to save him, the boy was rushed to GTB Hospital, where he was, unfortunately, declared dead.

Sequence of Events

The deceased hailed from Gagan Vihar, Ghaziabad, and was a ninth-grade student at a government school in Mandoli Extension, Delhi.

Police investigations revealed that the tragic fall occurred while the boy was in the company of some fellow schoolboys. Reportedly, he was leaning against the guardrail when he fell, as a section of the guardrail on the foot-over bridge was found to be broken.

A 15-year-old friend of the deceased accompanied him to GTB Hospital, where medical professionals, despite their best efforts, confirmed the loss.

In response to the incident, a case has been registered against the concerned authority under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for an act endangering the life or personal safety of others, and section 304A IPC for causing death by negligence, based on the complaint filed.