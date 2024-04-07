Delhi Schools Open Non-Plan Admissions For 2024: Important Dates, Eligibility

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has release the schedule for non-plan admissions for classes 6 to 9 for the upcoming academic year 2024-25. Here's what you need to know:

Dates and Eligibility:

Registration begins on April 8, 2024.

Eligible students must register on the official website.

Students currently in NSO in Government/Government Aided Schools should contact their last attended school for further guidance.

Admission Cycles:

Cycle-I: April 8 to April 17

Cycle-II: May 15 to June 15

Cycle-III: July 07 to July 31

Display of Allotted Schools:

Cycle 1: April 29

Cycle 2: June 27

Cycle 3: August 12

Submission/Verification of Documents:

Cycle 1: April 30 to May 10

Cycle 2: June 28 to July 6

Cycle 3: August 13 to August 31

Application Process:

Parents must register their children online.

Visit the official website www.edudel.nic.in under "Govt. School Admissions" to fill the registration form.

For Class 6 admission, pass/promoted students of Class 5 can register online, while out-of-school children aged 10-12 years must be physically registered.

Foundational Literacy & Numeracy assessment is required for children not previously enrolled in school.

Only Delhi residents are eligible.

Required details include personal information, Aadhaar number (if available), bank account details, date of birth, and parent's mobile number.

Choose nearby Government schools carefully as seats depend on the applicant's location.

Registration form printout or online Registration Number is essential for future reference.

Age Criteria:

Class 6: 10-12 years

Class 7: 11-13 years

Class 8: 12-14 years

Class 9: 13-15 years

Exceptions apply for students with valid SLC & mark sheet.

Six months age relaxation can be requested from the Head of Schools.

Ensure to adhere to the outlined schedule and criteria for a smooth admission process into Delhi schools for the academic year 2024-25.