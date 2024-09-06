Delhi: School Girl Allegedly Molested By Self-Defense Instructor; Father Alleges Principal Supported Accused

Delhi School Girl Allegedly Molested | ANI

Delhi: An 11-year-old girl student was allegedly molested by a self-defense instructor during school hours. This incident reportedly took place at Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Delhi.

This matter came to light after the girl borrowed a mobile phone from someone right after the incident and confided in her father. The 7th-grade girl told him that she was subjected to 'bad touch'.

The accused, identified as a 45-year-old male named Satish, has been arrested. He was conducting self-defence classes free of charge through an NGO and is not a regular teacher at the school.

#WATCH | Delhi | A student of Sultanpuri govt school allegedly molested by her teacher.



Her father says, "I received a call from my daughter, who is 11 years old, from someone's phone. She was crying and she said that my Karate teacher had touched me inappropriately and also… pic.twitter.com/GC6XUkyECe — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

The police are conducting an investigation into the matter and have questioned the young girl about the incident. Her counseling and medical examination are being conducted.

Talking to the media, the girl's father revealed that the school principal allegedly supported the teacher and did not pay heed to his plea for action. The father also revealed that the girl is very scared after the incident and demands that the teacher be punished for his actions.

The girl's father told the media, as quoted by ANI, "I received a call from my daughter, who is 11 years old, from someone's phone. She was crying, and she said that my Karate teacher had touched me inappropriately and also threatened me. We went to the principal, but she was supporting that teacher. We wanted the principal to take action. We are here (at the police station), but no action has been taken so far...We want that teacher to be punished, and the principal must be suspended as she is supporting that teacher."

A formal complaint has been filed at PS Sultan Puri under sections 74, 351 BNS, and 10 Pocso Act on the grounds that the instructor touched the student improperly. The investigation is in progress, according to the Delhi police.

(With Inputs From ANI)