Delhi Revises Class IX System: Vocational Education, Third Language Made Mandatory | X - SkvNo1514011

New Delhi, Aug 17: The Delhi Government revised the Class IX examination and promotion system from the current academic session, making vocational education and a third language compulsory while introducing optional advanced-level assessments in Mathematics and Science.

New Class IX subjects introduced

Under the revised scheme, the six main subjects for Class IX students will be Language-1, Language-2, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Vocational Education (Kaushal Vikas). These subjects will form the basis for academic progression and promotion to Class X, according to the Directorate of Education.

Vocational Education has been introduced as a mandatory subject to give students early exposure to skill-based learning and employability skills, it said in a circular issued on Monday.

The Directorate has also made a third language (R3) compulsory from Class IX. Students will continue with the same three-language combination they studied in Class VIII, with one of the three languages being opted as R3, it stated.

Third language rules

The third language will be a qualifying subject and will be assessed entirely at the school level. The marksheet will show whether a student is ‘Qualified’ or ‘Not Qualified’.

“A student who does not qualify in third language during Class IX can still be promoted to Class X if the student meets the other promotion criteria. However, the student will have to clear the Class IX R3 assessment while studying in Class X and cannot appear for the Class X Board examination without qualifying in the third language,” it read.

Advanced assessments introduced

The revised scheme also introduces two levels of Mathematics and Science for Class IX. All students will take the common Mathematics and Science examinations based on the prescribed syllabus, while students seeking to study beyond the standard syllabus can opt for Mathematics Advanced, Science Advanced or both, it said.

The advanced-level examination will carry 25 marks and be one hour-long, with questions focused on higher-order thinking skills. Marks obtained in the advanced examinations will not be counted for promotion or the overall aggregate. Students securing at least 50 per cent in the advanced examination will have the achievement reflected on their marksheet, it read.

The Directorate has discontinued the existing Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard examination structure for the Class IX batch from 2026-27. The existing system will, however, continue for Class X students in the 2026-27 session, the circular mentioned.

Additional curriculum changes

As part of the revised curriculum, ‘Individuals in Society’, Art Education and Physical Education and Well-Being have also been made compulsory curricular areas, with school-based assessment. Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (CT & AI) will be introduced as structured modules in all schools during 2026-27 and will become a compulsory subject from the 2027-28 session, the department said.

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Promotion criteria revised

The revised rules prescribe that a student must secure at least 33 per cent separately in internal assessment/practical and external assessment in each of the six main subjects, it said and added that students must also secure at least 25 per cent in the annual examination to be eligible for promotion.

The Directorate has retained provisions for grace marks and compartment examinations. Students failing in up to three of the six main subjects can appear for the compartment examination, while those who remain ineligible for promotion or compartment examination will be declared ‘Essential Repeat’ and have to repeat Class IX.

The changes have been introduced in line with the National Education Policy, 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, 2023, with an emphasis on competency-based, skill-oriented and multidisciplinary learning, it added. PTI SHB SHB MDO MDO

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