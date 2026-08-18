Bihar TRE-4 Aspirants Demand Notification Within 24 Hours, Threaten Minister's Residence Gherao | PTI

Patna: Job aspirants in Bihar seeking timely conduct of the fourth phase of the Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE-4) demanded that the notification for the test be announced within 24 hours, else they "may gherao the state education minister's residence for his resignation".

Protests over recruitment issues

Research scholars and job aspirants are protesting in Patna's Gardanibagh area over a multitude of issues, including new rules on recruitment of assistant professors and inconsistencies in the state civil services exam. They are also demanding a single-tier examination in BPSC-TRE 4, strict action against those who got jobs through corrupt practices, transparency in BSSC recruitments, and action against exam mafias.

Bihar TRE-4 notification sought

"The government should release notification for BPSC TRE-4 exam within 24 hours. Else, we may gherao the residence of Bihar education minister seeking his resignation," student leader Dilip Kumar said. He also threatened to go on a hunger strike if the demand was not met within three days. One of the protesters, Kumud Patel, has been on a hunger strike for the past 15 days.

Student leader Kundan Singh said that a delegation of protesters held talks with Higher Education Minister Sanjay Singh Tiger and Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar. But both of them had "no answers to our questions", he said. "The Bihar government should learn from the stir at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and in Jharkhand, so that this protest does not take a larger shape," Singh said.

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Students demand dialogue

"When teachers and students both are on the streets, it is clear that something is going wrong in Bihar's education policy. We need a meaningful dialogue with the government," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)