CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026 Phase 2 Out At examinationservices.nic.in; Check PGT, TGT And Non-Teaching Posts

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CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026 Phase 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the second phase of Tier-II recruitment examination results for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) today, August 18, 2026.

Important Update



Second Phase Tier-II Recruitment Examination Results for KVS and NVS declared today on 18.08.2026



Candidates can now access the result through the Link : https://t.co/Z2S0VHcrOL



Candidates are further advised to refer to verified information from official… pic.twitter.com/YURSN5yj0P — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 18, 2026

The results have been announced for a fresh set of teaching and non-teaching posts as part of the phase-wise declaration of the KVS and NVS recruitment results. Candidates can check their individual result and shortlisting status by logging into the recruitment application portal at examinationservices.nic.in.

The second phase includes several Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and non-teaching posts.

CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026 Phase 2: Posts included in Phase 2

The following posts have been included in the results announced on August 18:

PGT posts

PGT (Assamese)

PGT (Urdu)

PGT (Bangla)

PGT (Garo)

PGT (Bio-Technology)

PGT (Manipuri)

PGT (Tamil)

PGT (Telugu)

TGT posts

TGT (Marathi)

TGT (Telugu)

TGT (Assamese)

TGT (Manipuri)

TGT (Urdu)

TGT (Bangla)

TGT (Nepali)

TGT (Gujarati)

TGT (Odiya)

TGT (Kannada)

TGT (Punjabi)

TGT (Malayalam)

TGT (Tamil)

Non-teaching posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Administrative Officer

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026 Phase 2: Result checking steps

Candidates can check their result and shortlisting status through their individual application login.

Step 1: Visit the official recruitment portal at examinationservices.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the candidate login page for the KVS/NVS recruitment examination

Step 3: Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to access the candidate dashboard.

Step 5: Check the Tier-II result or shortlisting status displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their result only through the official application portal and rely on updates issued by CBSE, KVS and NVS.

CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026 Phase 2: Next stage of recruitment

The next stage of the recruitment process will depend on the post. For positions where an interview is part of the selection process, the Tier-II result indicates whether a candidate has been shortlisted for the interview.

CBSE said that marksheets for such posts will be made available within 15 days from the publication of the final result, after the interview process has been completed.

For posts where there is no interview, Tier-II marks will be available in the respective candidate login along with the result.

Candidates required to indicate a preference under the recruitment notification will also have to submit their preference through the application portal within the specified period. CBSE has advised candidates to exercise their preferences carefully.

CBSE KVS NVS Tier-II Result 2026 Phase 2: Interview and skill test updates

For posts involving an interview or skill test, the schedule and call letters will be provided through the respective candidate logins once the schedule is finalised in consultation with KVS or NVS.

The board has also clarified that the results for the remaining posts have not been declared yet. They are being finalised and will be released in further phases.

Candidates waiting for results of other KVS and NVS posts should therefore keep checking the official websites and their application dashboards for the next update.

The EMRS Tier-II recruitment results will be announced separately through the official EMRS/NESTS website and are not part of the KVS/NVS result released today.