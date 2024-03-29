Delhi Private Schools Must Seek Approval for Fee Hike Before 2024-2025 Academic Session |

The Delhi Directorate of Education has asked the city’s private schools seeking sanction for a fee hike to submit their proposals before the start of the 2024-2025 academic session, officials said.

No private unaided school in Delhi which has been allotted land by the government agencies shall enhance fee without the prior sanction of the Directorate of Education, the circular issued on March 27 said.

The DoE asked all heads/managers of private unaided schools to submit the proposals on its official website from April 1 to April 15.

“These are standing instructions which are part of the affiliation criteria for private schools. We have issued these directions again since the new academic session is beginning from April 1,” a Delhi government official told PTI.

According to the circular, in case a school does not submit the proposal, it shall not increase any fee until the sanction is conveyed to its proposal by the Directorate of Education.

The DoE mentioned that it will take strict action according to statutory provisions against schools if any complaint is received regarding an increase of any fee without prior approval.