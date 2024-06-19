Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Chennai Among Top 150 Global Student Cities: QS Rankings 2025

QS Best Student Cities 2025 | IIT Delhi

In the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Cities Rankings 2025, four Indian cities have been recognised among the top 150 student-friendly cities globally. Delhi secured the 111th spot, followed closely by Mumbai at 113, Bengaluru at 130, and Chennai at 140. Delhi and Bengaluru have made progress, climbing 21 and 17 places, respectively, from previous rankings.

Top 10 desirable cities in the world

Globally, London has maintained its dominance as the top student city for the sixth consecutive year, followed by Tokyo and Seoul. Munich, Melbourne, Sydney, Paris, Zurich, Berlin, and Montreal complete the top ten.

Factors evaluate done on

The QS rankings evaluate cities based on six key indicators on university rankings, student mix, employer activity, desirability, affordability, and student views. Among these, affordability is where Delhi tops, emerging as the most affordable Indian city for students. However, all four cities scored lower in desirability, with scores below 30, but showed strong performance in employer activity, highlighting good job prospects for graduates.

For a city to be included in the QS list, it must have a population exceeding 250,000 and host at least two universities featured in recent QS rankings. The annual QS Best Cities Rankings offer insights into which cities provide the best environments for students, considering both academic and non-academic factors.

In India, the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) released by the Ministry of Education revealed that approximately 46,000 foreign students were enrolled in Indian institutions during 2021–22. Most of these students hail from Nepal, followed by Afghanistan. A significant majority of foreign students are enrolled in undergraduate courses, with Technology, Business Administration, Science, and Engineering being the most popular fields of study.

India boasts the world's second-largest higher education system, with over 58,000 institutions. Nearly 2,400 new institutions were added during 2021-22, reflecting the country's expanding educational landscape and its commitment to enhancing higher education infrastructure.