Delhi: LG approves recruitments for teaching, non-teaching staff of govt-aided schools

HomeEducationDelhi: LG approves recruitments for teaching, non-teaching staff of govt-aided schools

There are about 8,300 sanctioned posts in 207 government-aided schools against which recruitments are done from time to time.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena | Twitter
New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the filling up of teaching and non-teaching staff of government-aided schools through the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) as is being done in the case of Delhi government schools.

"However, since this would require amendment in the Delhi School Education Rules (DSER), 1973, and the Delhi School Education Act (DSEA), 1973 that governs such provisions, the LG has directed the government (Education Department) to follow the laid down procedure in this regard," said a statement from Raj Niwas.

"To ensure that the autonomy of such schools and their Selection Committees, tasked with the responsibility of making such recruitments is maintained, it has been decided that against every vacancy to be filled, the Selection Committees of the government-aided schools will be provided with the panel of three names by the DSSSB for them to make a choice," the LG office said.

In the case of government schools, the DSSSB selects and provides one candidate for each vacancy.

There are about 8,300 sanctioned posts in 207 government-aided schools against which recruitments are done from time to time. While the DSER, 1973 provides for a Selection Committee, with the nominee of the Director of Education, for such recruitments, the rules are silent about the procedure to be adopted by these Selection Committees for the selection of teachers and clerical staff.

The said provisions shall be optional for government-aided minority schools.

