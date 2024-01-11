 Delhi High Court Rules In Favor Of Students: Full Marks For Unmarked Correct Answers
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi High Court Rules In Favor Of Students: Full Marks For Unmarked Correct Answers

Delhi High Court Rules In Favor Of Students: Full Marks For Unmarked Correct Answers

Justice C. Hari Shankar said the consequences of an examiner's lapse should not impact the student, maintaining that the student deserves the benefit of the doubt.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Delhi High Court | PTI

The Delhi High Court has said that a student should be awarded full marks if the examiner fails to properly indicate a correct answer, even after placing a tick mark.

Justice C. Hari Shankar said the consequences of an examiner's lapse should not impact the student, maintaining that the student deserves the benefit of the doubt.

The court clarified that, regardless of any errors made by the examiner, as long as the answer sheet doesn't explicitly label the response as incorrect, the student should receive the allocated marks for the question.

Justice Shankar said "the student cannot be made to suffer", pointing out the importance of ensuring students are not penalised for an examiner's oversight.

The ruling came as the court granted full marks to a student in a Class 12 Board Examination's Geography paper.

The student had argued that the examiner had placed two tick marks against her answer, justifying her claim for full marks.

CBSE contested the student

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) contested this, citing the absence of a mark in the margin.

Dismissing CBSE's argument, the court stressed the examiner's authority in determining the correctness of an answer.

The court said that if the answer is correct, the student is entitled to marks, further asserting that if no marks below the maximum were assigned, the student should receive the full marks.

Justice Shankar concluded the judgement by directing CBSE to issue a corrected mark sheet to the student, adding five marks for the disputed question.

Read Also
Delhi HC Ruling: Schools Cannot Adjust CBSE Marks After Upload
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi High Court Rules In Favor Of Students: Full Marks For Unmarked Correct Answers

Delhi High Court Rules In Favor Of Students: Full Marks For Unmarked Correct Answers

Road Accident Claims Life Of South Sudanese Student In India

Road Accident Claims Life Of South Sudanese Student In India

IIT-BHU Assault: Congress Workers Clash With Police Over BJP IT Cell Involvement In Case

IIT-BHU Assault: Congress Workers Clash With Police Over BJP IT Cell Involvement In Case

Owaisi Defends AMU's Minority Status Amid Legal Dispute

Owaisi Defends AMU's Minority Status Amid Legal Dispute

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association To Stage Sit-In Demonstration On January 16

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association To Stage Sit-In Demonstration On January 16