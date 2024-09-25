 Delhi Govt Mandates One-Year Service Bond For Medical Graduates
Under the one-year mandatory service bond, medical students must submit bonds of Rs 15 lakh for UG and Rs 20 lakh for PG, forfeitable if they opt out of the service.

Updated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

New Delhi: The Delhi government has introduced a one-year mandatory service bond for medical students passing out from All India Quota and State Quota in both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs from medical institutions in Delhi.

Under this new regulation, students graduating from undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including super-speciality programs, will be required to serve for one year in medical institutions under the Government of the National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi, according to the order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi Government (GNCTD).

Admission System

At the time of admission, UG students will have to furnish a bond of Rs 15 lakh, while PG and super-specialty students will submit a bond of Rs 20 lakh. These bonds will be forfeited if a student opts out of the mandatory service period, as stated in the GNCTD order.

The scheme will ensure that UG pass-outs are placed in Junior Resident (JR) positions, while PG pass-outs will be assigned Senior Resident (SR) roles. They will be compensated at the same level as the stipends paid to JRs and SRs, with super-specialty graduates receiving appropriate increments.

Deployment System

Medical graduates will be deployed across various hospitals under the GNCT of Delhi, including society hospitals. They may also be posted in other hospitals as needed by the Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, according to the order.

A committee chaired by the Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) has been tasked with assessing the need for additional JR and SR posts. If necessary, new positions will be created, and the services of these graduates will be deployed accordingly.

1-Year Service Mandate

The mandatory one-year service bond will come into effect from the next academic session. Until then, current medical graduates will have the option to voluntarily take up available JR or SR positions in GNCT hospitals, with remuneration as prescribed by the government, it added.

