VIDEO: Sikh Student's Turban Falls As He Gets Assaulted During Clash At DU's Khalsa College

Fight erupted at Delhi University's Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College on Sunday after two student groups clashed outside the Principal's office. The fight resulted in one student's turban to fall after which he reported the incident to the police.

The college had earlier announced that they will not take part in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on September 27 and instead will hold their own independent elections. This decision resulted in protests by the students and clash amongst student groups. The decision was taken in compliance with the college's parent organisation, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The video of the clash also went viral on social media platform wherein it is seen that a Sikh boy is thrashed by a group of students during which his turban also falls off.

The boy then reported the incident to the police, as per India Today.



The FIR was lodged under sections 299 (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability when two or more people work together to achieve a common goal) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) by the police.

Independent election at Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College



The principal of Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College also stated that the Lyngdoh Committee's rules will be followed and that the Staff Advisory Committee would designate office bearers for the college's elections, as per PTI reports.

Principal Singh announced of Staff Advisory Committee's nomination of candidates for office in the college's elections has triggered protests in the college. This move incited protests from student members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) of the Congress, as well as the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). In addition, the ABVP has petitioned a Delhi court to overturn the DSGMC's ruling to separate its colleges from DUSU.



Four Delhi University colleges are overseen by the DSGMC: Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, and Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce.