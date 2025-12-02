 Delhi Govt Launches Free Professional Coaching For 2,200 Govt School Students Under Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Govt Launches Free Professional Coaching For 2,200 Govt School Students Under Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission

Delhi Govt Launches Free Professional Coaching For 2,200 Govt School Students Under Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission

The Delhi government, under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission, is providing free professional coaching to 2,200 meritorious government school students for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA, and CUET. With a Rs 21 crore budget, the scheme promotes merit, emotional well-being, and AI-enabled learning, emphasizing equal opportunities and mental wellness.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Govt Launches Free Professional Coaching For 2,200 Govt School Students Under Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi government is offering free professional coaching to 2,200 meritorious government school students for JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA and CUET under the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission, Education Minister Ashish Sood has announced.

Aim Of The Mission

The mission aims to empower students' aspirations, ensure emotional well-being and build future-ready schools across the capital, an official statement said on Monday.

This scheme, which was announced in the budget, has an allocation of Rs 21 crore. It reserves 50 seats per course for female students in JEE, NEET, CLAT, and CA Foundation, while CUET-UG will offer 1,000 seats, with 150 reserved for girls.

FPJ Shorts
'I Felt Hurt': Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up on Gaurav Khanna's 'Shadow' Remark After Bigg Boss 19 Exit—EXCLUSIVE
'I Felt Hurt': Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up on Gaurav Khanna's 'Shadow' Remark After Bigg Boss 19 Exit—EXCLUSIVE
Bajaj Auto Receives Tax Demand Of ₹34.74 Crore On Account Of The Misclassification Of Spare Parts
Bajaj Auto Receives Tax Demand Of ₹34.74 Crore On Account Of The Misclassification Of Spare Parts
'Have Some Shame': Pakistan Sends 1-Year-Old Expired Products As Relief Aid To Sri Lanka; Netizens Point Out Major Blunder
'Have Some Shame': Pakistan Sends 1-Year-Old Expired Products As Relief Aid To Sri Lanka; Netizens Point Out Major Blunder
Insolation Energy's Arm Green Energy Secures Orders Worth ₹516.05 Crore For The Supply Of Solar PV Modules
Insolation Energy's Arm Green Energy Secures Orders Worth ₹516.05 Crore For The Supply Of Solar PV Modules
Read Also
Viral Video: Kindergarten Girls ‘Serious Lunch Meeting’ Melts Hearts Online
article-image

Coaching will be provided through empanelled institutions, including Aakash Institute, Narayana Academy, KD Campus and Ravindra Institute, it said. Students will receive classroom coaching, live sessions, study material and test preparation support after school hours and on weekends.

Calling it a turning point in Delhi's public education, Sood said 62,000 students appeared for the CET-2025 conducted on October 30. Counselling has concluded, and physical classes commenced on November 26, 2025.

Reiterating the importance of emotionally safe learning environments, the minister said, education is not just about marks; it is about mental wellness, dignity and humanity.

Read Also
KTET Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here's How To Download
article-image

He further emphasised that the government is developing AI-enabled classrooms and human-centred education systems to ensure truly equal opportunities for every child.

Highlighting the mission's meritocratic spirit, Sood said the Vidya Shakti Mission is a movement to empower talent, protect mental wellness and unlock Delhi's academic potential at the grassroots.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIIMS 4th CRE Group B & C Posts 2025: Last Chance To Apply; Details Here

AIIMS 4th CRE Group B & C Posts 2025: Last Chance To Apply; Details Here

CBSE Issues Revised SOPs For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams For 2025–26 Session

CBSE Issues Revised SOPs For Class 10, 12 Practical Exams For 2025–26 Session

Delhi Govt Launches Free Professional Coaching For 2,200 Govt School Students Under Mahamana Pandit...

Delhi Govt Launches Free Professional Coaching For 2,200 Govt School Students Under Mahamana Pandit...

Viral Video: Kindergarten Girls ‘Serious Lunch Meeting’ Melts Hearts Online

Viral Video: Kindergarten Girls ‘Serious Lunch Meeting’ Melts Hearts Online

Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Board Topper Dies By Suicide Hours Before Class 12 Pre-Board Exam

Uttar Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Board Topper Dies By Suicide Hours Before Class 12 Pre-Board Exam