Delhi Govt Invites SC/ST/OBC Students To Apply For Scholarships 2025-26 | Image: Canva

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday invited applications for scholarships from SC, ST and OBC categories students for the academic year 2025-26, according to an official notice.

The notice said five state-funded schemes and several centrally sponsored schemes are open for eligible students studying in schools, colleges and universities in Delhi. The last date for submission of applications is April 30 and applications can be submitted through the e-district portal.

Among the key schemes, the government is offering reimbursement of tuition and other compulsory fees for the students of the three categories studying in Classes 1 to 12 in recognised schools in Delhi. The benefit is available to students from families with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, subject to academic performance and attendance conditions, it stated.

It further mentioned that a merit scholarship scheme has also been announced for SC/ST/OBC students enrolled in professional, technical and higher education courses. Financial assistance under this scheme ranges from Rs 8,000 to Rs 24,000 per annum depending on the level of study and whether the student is a hosteller or a day scholar. Students must have secured at least 60 per cent marks in the previous academic year to be eligible.

In addition, the government will award Rs 25,000 to toppers from these categories under the Dr B R Ambedkar State Topper Award in each discipline across universities, the department said.

The 'Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojana' will provide annual assistance of Rs 5,000 for students in Classes 9 and 10 and Rs 10,000 for those in Classes 11 and 12, subject to income and academic criteria, it read.

The department is also offering financial assistance to SC students for pursuing higher studies abroad at the master's and PhD levels, it said.

Selected candidates can receive up to Rs 5 lakh per annum, with a maximum cap of Rs 10 lakh for master's programmes and Rs 20 lakh for doctoral studies, subject to eligibility conditions including income limits and age criteria, the statement said.

It said the schemes aim to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds in continuing their education and improving access to higher studies.

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